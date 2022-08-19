Rochester couple credits nephew and Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones with saving their lives.

Jones is the firefighter who accused his captain of forcing him to attend a racist party

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a cold March night in 2018 when the furnace in the Rochester home of Vernal and Narseary Harris gave out.

Vernal Harris, a local minister, did what he now knows he shouldn’t do: he opened the oven and turned it on to warm the house.

The elderly couple would wake up with searing headaches and nausea.

Concerned they both had the same symptoms at the same time, they called their nephew, Jerrod Jones, a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department.

Jones rushed over and when he saw the reading on the instrument that measures carbon monoxide, he teared up.

“I said, ‘What’s wrong?’” Narseary Harris remembers. “He said, ‘You both could have died.’”

Jones turned off the oven, opened all the windows and set up his aunt and uncle with a carbon monoxide detector in every room.

“It was a life-changing situation. I use that term because as a minister that’s what I teach, life changing,” Vernal Harris said.

This was the story that appeared when Jerrod Jones’ name was searched in the News 8 archives.

Jones is the Black firefighter who filed the complaint accusing his captain of forcing him and two other firefighters to attend a racist party.

An internal investigation found enough evidence behind the claim to recommend suspension up to termination.

The captain retired last week.

Jones’ aunt and uncle expressed dismay over the whole situation.

“I was hurt because of Jerrod’s impeccable character,” Narseary Harris said. “He loves our community.”

Both said even though Rochester is, indeed, a wonderful community, this incident shows there’s work to be done.

“It’s a painful experience and not only is it painful, it’s a shame that in 2022 we still have to go through these kinds of issues,” Vernal Harris said.

If you live in the City of Rochester, you can call 311 to see if you quality for a free smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.