ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Ibero-American Action League celebrated a milestone as the organization appealed for funds during the day-long United Way ROC The Day Giving Tuesday event.

After eight years of service, the signal for Rochester’s 24/7 Spanish radio station, El Poder, is expanding. That means people outside the current 3-mile radius concentrated in the Clifford Avenue area of Rochester will be able to tune into 97.1 FM.

County Executive Adam Bello, Mayor Malik Evans and City Council President Miguel Melendez helped to cut the ribbon marking the expansion. They also participated in live radio interviews with Ibero President and CEO Angelica Perez-Delgado. Each elected officials thanked Ibero American Action League for its service to Rochester’s Hispanic community and emphasized the importance of the El Poder, which has been owned and operated by Ibero since November 30, 2015.

They spoke about how the radio station’s expanded signal will help reach more listeners and provide a greater opportunity to raise funds through commercials.

“Over 93,000 Latinos that live in the Finger Lakes region Poder will now be able to effectively reach all of that community”, said Perez-Delgado. “It also allows us to move from an urban type of radio station to be able to reach the Latino community that’s living in the suburbs and also the Latino community that lives in the outside counties like our migrant workers, our new Venezuelan asylum seekers, she adds. “It’s really going to allow us to amplify the voice for the Latino community.”

Perez-Delgado thanked ESL Foundation for providing the funds to allow El Poder to partner with WXXI to purchase the expanded radio signal.