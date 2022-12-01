ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local nonprofit organization East House announced they are working on renovating Boehm Lodge after receiving a $40,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation.

Over 38 Home Depot volunteers — also known as Team Depot — will begin working on the renovations to Boehm Lodge Thursday morning. These renovations include kitchen remodeling, installing new flooring, and painting.

East House’s mission, according to the organization’s website, is to empower those recovering from mental health disorders and substance use. According to a statement, the organization serves over 1,300 people and they receive residential support.

Boehm Lodge is one of six community residences East House offers. With 14 bedrooms, Boehm Lodge — named after New York Supreme Court Justice David O. Boehm — serves adults recovering from mental illness. In a statement, East House said that their facilities like Boehm Lodge undergo “wear and tear” as they serve clients.

More information about East House’s recovery services and residential programs can be found on its website.