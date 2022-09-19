ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday.

Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for their efforts in combatting crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in America.

Nelms says the honor was humbling.

“As an educator we do this work because of the potential impact it has on the lives of our scholars, our families, and our community,” Nelms said. “We do this work because it’s the heart work, it’s not the hard work.”

The 2020 DCLA recipient, Doctor Mark Gestring – Director of the Kessler Trauma Center at the U of R Medical Center – is also from Rochester. He received the award for providing extensive care and creative support to the Rochester community and at-risk youth.