ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A program at East High is helping students look into the future.

The school held a vision care clinic Tuesday, where students from across the city school district could undergo eye exams and get custom fitted frames, free of charge.

It also doubled as an educational opportunity, allowing some East High students to get hands on experience helping craft the eyeglasses from start to finish.

The program gives East High graduates the opportunity to qualify for starting positions in the optics industry.