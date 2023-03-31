ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High school music teachers are exposing students to the value of music in their culture and other cultures.

Students at the East High Upper and Lower music departments got together Friday for an annual Music in our Schools showcase. East High music teacher Kyle Keller says engaging students with music they’re familiar with and exposing them to other genres will help expose them to other cultures as well.

“I believe that music is a big part of community and Rochester has a great music scene,” Keller said. “The more that we can expose students to the amazing music scene that Rochester has the better the city will be off and the better they will be in their lives to engage with music.”

Local musicians like Army Brass Quintet, Local Sound Collaborative, Eastman’s Black student Union and more were invited to play for the students.