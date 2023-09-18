ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced an arrest in an East Avenue shooting Monday. Investigators said they found the suspect in the August shooting after he was hospitalized with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

Calvin Hobby, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection to an August 20 shooting in the East End. According to police, a 24-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were shot in the area around 1:45 a.m. and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Hobby was identified as a suspect, and investigators were looking for him. They found him when was taken to Rochester General Hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Hobby was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.