ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dunkin has announced it raised a little more than $10,000 to benefit Rochester’s Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The campaign was part of Dunkin’s National Iced Coffee Day back in May to help pediatric patients and their families across the United States.

Locally, Golisano will be using the funds to enhance its music therapy program which serves up to 1,000 patients each year.

“The money will be able to help us get more music instruments, equipment to use with our patients, upstairs in the hospital, and then as well as support our interns that come train with us,” Music Therapist Elaine Kong told News 8.

Representatives with Dunkin’ say the heroes in our community are the kids, which is why they wanted to step in to help.