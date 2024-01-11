ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized after a Rochester police officer crashed into two other cars during a chase Thursday.

The officer was chasing suspects in a robbery investigation shortly before 4:00 p.m. when the police car hit two vehicles on Chili Avenue at Kenwood Avenue. The officer was not injured, but the drivers of both the other vehicles involved in the crash were hospitalized for complaints of pain.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody a short time later.