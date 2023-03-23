ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to a crash that killed a mother of five in 2021.

TajIsaish-Joshua McMillan-Harris was on probation for convictions of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny in October 2021 when investigators said he and three others crashed a stolen vehicle near Seward Street.

They hit a car driven by Tishara Pugh, 36, at a high rate of speed, killing her and hospitalizing another person.

McMillan-Harris was one of four people arrested after the crash. He was charged with manslaughter, assault, and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McMillan-Harris pleaded to the indictment. The judge has promised a five to 15-year sentence.