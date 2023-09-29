ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a three-car crash involving a school bus in the area of Lake Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the school bus did not have any students on board at the time of the crash. It is currently unclear what caused the crash.

A Lockport man who was driving one of the other vehicles was taken to a nearby hospital for a complaint of pain, but no other injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation. All the roads in the area have re-opened.