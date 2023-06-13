ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman who drove through a red light and hit an ambulance in Rochester was convicted Tuesday, nearly two years after the fatal crash.

Jamila Evans was found guilty of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, DWI, and DWAI in connection to the June 17, 2021 crash that killed Autumn Johnson.

Johnson, 23, was a passenger in Evans’ car when police said Evans —drunk and high on marijuana— drove through flashing red lights at Central Park and North Goodman Street and hit an ambulance with its lights and sirens on.

Despite the immediate efforts of the EMT and paramedic from the ambulance, Johnson did not survive. A second passenger and both ambulance crew members were hospitalized.

“Jamila Evans acted in a destructive, reckless manner when she made the choice to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Kelly Pettrone said in a Tuesday statement. “Jamila Evans made terrible decisions before getting behind the wheel of her vehicle, taking the life of her passenger and risking the lives of others on the road.”

Evans is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on July 26.