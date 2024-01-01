ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Monday after a police chase ended in a crash on Culver Road.

According to New York State Police, troopers attempted to pull over a Jeep for “traffic violations” around 2:45 p.m. on Hudson Avenue. The vehicle sped off, and police gave chase.

The Jeep and an SUV crashed at the intersection of Culver Road and I-490.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep and the driver and passenger of the SUV were all taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the driver of the Jeep as Dontayius Gordon, 27. Investigators said he had a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

Gordon was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.