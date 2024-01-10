ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was injured and another arrested following a five-car crash in Rochester Wednesday.

According to police, a vehicle headed north on Portland Avenue crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a southbound vehicle around 5:45 p.m. The driver overcorrected, spun out, and hit three more southbound cars before stopping.

The driver of one of the southbound vehicles was treated for a minor injury at the scene, police said. The driver of the northbound vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence, arrested, and issued traffic citations.

No one else was hurt.