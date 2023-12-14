Report also claims RFD lacks diversity, though numbers better than other departments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A draft version of a report commissioned by the City of Rochester to examine the climate within the Rochester Fire Department concluded “RFD lacks racial/ethnic and sex diversity” and “the culture of the fire stations must be addressed as it appeared very toxic to us as we engaged with fire fighters.”

While the diversity numbers put forth in the report, which has yet to be made public and was sent to News 8 anonymously, aligns with those presented by RFD’s new chief, the report’s conclusions appear to run counter to the statements he made during his first days on the job.

“I disagree that there is a sustained culture of that in this department,” said RFD Chief Stefano Napolitano in September during news conference in Rochester. “While any agency could have a few bad apples if you will, from what I’ve seen in 5 days we have a tremendous amount of solid individuals, this department is very solid operationally.”

In a Rochester City Council meeting on October 17, Councilmember Willie Lightfoot asked a representative from Mayor Evans’ office about the status of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI, report, which was conducted by a Florida-based consulting business called All Things Diverse.

During that exchange, Lightfoot addressed part of Napolitano’s news conference in which the new chief said, “Everyone keeps telling me that diversity is a huge issue for the Rochester Fire Department. We are no different than any other fire department, but we’re at 31% diversity.”

Napolitano’s information was confirmed in the draft DEI report, but Lightfoot asked City Hall for comparisons to other departments.

“Those of us who have been working over the years to deal with some of the diversity issues that we’ve had historically with the Rochester Fire Department I was taken aback when I watched and heard those statements that our department was one of the most diverse fire departments in the state and in the country,” Lightfoot said.

The All Things Diverse draft report did compare RFD with the fire departments of Norfolk and Akron and found RFD’s 31.7% ethnic diversity topped Norfolk’s 22% and Akron’s 13%.

However, when examining the gap between male and female members, Rochester came up short with only 4% of its workforce being women compared to Norfolk’s 10% and Akron’s 8%.

The DEI study also states when it comes to diversity, RFD’s leadership team does not resemble the community that RFD services.

During that previously cited news conference, Napolitano noted the current numbers “aren’t good enough for me. Diversity means we have to reflect the community that we serve and my answer to diversity is to start off with access.”

The consultant who prepared this report, Tammy Hodo, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, last month, the Evans Administration, which oversees RFD, released its own set of comparisons between RFD and other fire department across New York State.

According to that chart, RFD has more ethnic diversity than Buffalo, Syracuse, Schenectady, Albany, FDNY, and Yonkers, which was closest with 31%.

This DEI report was ordered after the incident in which Jerrod Jones, a Black firefighter, accused a fellow firefighter of taking him to a racist Juneteenth party.

Jones has since sued both the City of Rochester and RFD alleging racial prejudice and discrimination towards Black firefighters and civilians.

The draft DEI report attempted to explore such issues through a survey and focus groups.

When it comes to the work environment within RFD, the opinions included in the report vary widely with one person suggesting RFD “can train Chiefs to unravel the system of favoritism and discrimination that happens almost daily. They can stop tolerating the toxic traditions of the fire service and alleviate the systemic bias ingrained in recruits right from the start.”

Others, however, encouraged RFD to “keep doing what you’re doing” and “hire the MOST qualified applicants based on accepted firefighting standards, irrespective of ethnicity.”

In contrast to the split in opinion over several issues, a vast majority of respondents agreed with the statement that their coworkers are extremely understanding, understanding or somewhat understanding.

When asked about the draft DEI report, the Evans Administration, speaking on behalf of RFD sent News 8 this statement:

The draft DEI Organizational Audit is the first deliverable in a comprehensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion effort being undertaken by the Rochester Fire Department. The assessment was conducted by a firm selected through an RFP process and approved by Rochester City Council. The Organizational Audit is a climate assessment that will help the City define the current cultural climate in RFD and sets the stage for additional work that will be conducted to improve DEI in the department. The City is proud that our fire department is among the most diverse, but we are committed to making it even better.

The end of the draft DEI report provide a number of recommendations that include hiring a full-time recruiter, training human resource, providing emotional intelligence training for leadership, and renovating the firehouses emphasizing that women should have their own designated space to change, use the bathroom and shower.