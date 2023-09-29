ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Alice Holloway Young is 100 years old.

The esteemed educator celebrated at Monroe Community College, an institution she helped to establish. Family, friends and county leaders saluted Dr. Young Friday.

Many in attendance consider her a mentor and marked the occasion with well wishes and much gratitude.

Dr. Young became the first Black educator with the Rochester City School District in 1952, and her list of firsts doesn’t end there. She was the first vice principal and principal as well. Many in the Rochester community regard her as a trailblazer, supporter, and champion for education.

In 2021, School No. 3 was named in her honor. Her son, Rodney Young, graciously provided these photos of Friday’s celebration.