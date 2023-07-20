ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Clay Harris with ‘Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’ spearheaded an anti-violence march in Rochester Thursday that brought together the faithful, law enforcement, and the community.

Chanting ‘down with guns, up with hope’, the group started at the Boys and Girls Club on Genesee Street walking for about half a mile, stopping to pray at various places– eventually joining forces with the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church.

“The reason we’re doing this is because of violence in general,” said Harris, listing half a dozen recent shootings that had taken place in the area. But one hits close to home for Harris. He knows the family of Dwayne Hall, Jr., gunned down on Genesee Street earlier this month.

“I know (Dwayne Hall Senior) and even knew (Dwayne Hall Junior) when he was a little boy,” said Harris.

“We are trying to bring a constant lens, constant attention so people do not get desensitized or get so cavalier about it that (violence) is common,” said Harris.

Harris feels the days of the community keeping quiet and being scared to turn culprits into police, might be changing.

“I hope so, because this is one of the reasons we’re doing what we’re doing,” said Harris.

Also in attendance were representatives from the New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department.