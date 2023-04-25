ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Park Service added nine new listings to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom on Tuesday, one of which is in Rochester.

The listings in the Network include over 700 sites, facilities, and programs that provide a look into the experiences of freedom seekers who escaped slavery and those who assisted them.

The new listings:

California San Mateo County – Samuel D. Burris Burial Site, Cypress Lawn Memorial Park.

Georgia St. Simons Island – Fort Frederica National Monument.

Illinois Downers Grove – Israel and Avid Blodgett House.

Massachusetts Fall River – Dr. Issac Fiske House. Boston – The Underground Railroad in Boston: A self-guided audio tour.

New York Rochester – Douglass Family South Street home site. Ausable Chasm – Archive at the North Star Underground Railroad museum. Montgomery County – Montgomery County department of history and archives.

Pennsylvania Carlise – House divided project at Dickinson College.



“Each addition to the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom centers around a story of hope in the face of hostility and oppression,” Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program manager, Diane Miller said. “Now in it’s 25th year, the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom continues to document and expand knowledge related to the Underground Railroad and increase public awareness of the struggle for freedom and equality endured by so many in our country’s history.”

Some sites are not open to the public. To find a public site, visit here.