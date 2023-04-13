ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a person shot a neighbor’s dog on Northview Terrace.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the person called 911 around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, saying the dog got loose and came onto their property. They said they tried to get their family into the house, including a 2-year-old child, when the dog ran toward them.

Police said the person fired a legally-owned firearm at least once, hitting the dog.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Investigators said the dog’s owner was not home at the time.