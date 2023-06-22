ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Neighbors and dog-owners say multiple dogs attacked a smaller dog yesterday on Rocket Street in Rochester. Diane Banks says her yorkie was picked up and tossed around by three bigger dogs while on a walk yesterday morning. She’s devastated by the event and neighbors say this isn’t the first incident.

Wednesday morning, Diane Banks says her yorkie, Peaches, was attacked by pit bulls. She says around 7:40 a.m. she was walking on Rocket Street as she always does when three dogs came running. She says she started running too but slipped. She says she started to hit and kick the dogs to keep them off of Peaches, but they just grabbed her neck and head and shook her around.

But she says the owners of the dogs didn’t get there until it was too late, Peaches died.

“And she still had a smile on her face. She didn’t want to go but she had to leave me.”

Neighbors who live behind the owners of the dogs that attacked Peaches, like Karen James and Chris Rivera, say these dogs have been an ongoing issue. They say they’re afraid for their own dogs’ safety and have even taken steps to prevent attacks, like putting up higher and enclosed fences.

“There are multiple situations, but the one that is critical today is there are dogs that live in the yard, back here 24/7, 365 a year. They’re very aggressive. They’ve killed one of their own dogs already. They’ve bitten neighbors, they bark 24 hours a day,” says James.

“They start attacking the fence and even tried jumping over the fence several times. I even have a picture of the dog climbing on the tires trying to jump the fence,” says Rivera.

Banks says she just wants justice for Peaches. She says Peaches was a funny and loving dog, who didn’t like people but was overprotective of her owner.

We’ve reached out to City Animal Control for more information and their statement in response follows:

“The City of Rochester is acutely aware of the June 21 incident that involved four dogs, one of which was fatally mauled by three dogs. Our hearts go out to the deceased dog’s owner for both the loss of her pet, as well as the injuries she suffered during the incident.

Over the past year, the dogs in question have been reported to Animal Control Officers four times for being unleashed, five times for barking, and once for a welfare check.

As a result of yesterday’s incident, the City has begun the process to commence a dangerous dog proceeding against the owner in relation to the three dogs and expects to file in court later this afternoon or tomorrow.”