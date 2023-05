ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Police were called to Dewey Avenue near Magee Avenue around 3:00 p.m. The victim, a man in his 20s, was found in a car near a shopping plaza. He was rushed into surgery at a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Roadways in the area will remain shut down as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location