ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nicholas Deleon, 37, was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of Christian Santiago, and for shooting at police officers while attempting to flee.

Deleon fatally shot Santiago, 19, on Lamont Place in October of 2021. Prosecutors say he killed Santiago in front of Santiago’s mother, who was Deleon’s girlfriend.

“It is a true tragedy for a mother to lose a child, let alone to have it be from a murder that she, herself witnessed, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Thursday. “My heart breaks for her.”

Police investigating the shooting tried to pull over a vehicle that sped away from the scene. Investigators say Deleon, in the front passenger seat of that car, leaned out the window and fired a handgun at least twice at a patrol car giving chase. When police fired back, they say Deleon threw the gun at the officers’ car.

Deleon and the driver were arrested after stopping along Avenue D in Rochester.

Deleon was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.