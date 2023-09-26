ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County has opened a brand new resource for deaf individuals in Rochester, specifically people who are new to the country.

The Deaf Refugee Advocacy Center has opened a new location inside the Sibley building downtown. The new space will provide deaf residents new to the Rochester area training in American Sign Language along with traditional life skills and other job readiness.

“We started in 2017 by offering ASL classes once a month, but within weeks we progressed to several times a week and then a couple of months later we provided case management support so we really took off,” Deaf Refugee Advocacy Center Executive Director and Co-founder Diana Pryntz said.

The announcement comes during September, which is National Deaf Awareness Month. $2 million in funding came from American Rescue Plan Act funds.