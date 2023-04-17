ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A day of service is scheduled for this coming Saturday to honor Edgar Santa-Cruz. Santa-Cruz was struck and killed by a driver in December near Park Avenue and Goodman Street.

Everything that Edgar Santa-Cruz did —according to Foodlink Community Farm Specialist John Miller— was to serve those on the margins of society.

“He was a man that gave a lot of work towards the city in a sense of giving to the homeless community, to the new American community — working in various departments and ministries and gardens,” said Miller.

Last year, Miller said Santa-Cruz started working at Foodlink. “He was my immediate supervisor and I only had the opportunity to work with him for two months,” he said.

But those eight weeks were enough to leave a lasting impact on Miller. On Saturday, he and Foodlink are hosting an event at their community garden on Lexington Avenue.

“(We’ll) have everybody who is participating in that come and share a meal together, have a few moments to talk about Edgar and all the things he’s contributed to the community,” he said.

And that will be followed by eight to ten various projects across the city, including planting a flower garden.

“It’s really what he would have given his time and attention to the last years he was in the City of Rochester. Everything that he has done has been for the gardening community,” he said.

Miller is hoping events like this will allow the spirit of Santa-Cruz to live on. “He did bring people together,” he said.

The man who allegedly hit Santa-Cruz was indicted last month for manslaughter. He was previously only charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He is due in court at a later date.