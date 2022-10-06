ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The daughter of famous civil rights leaders Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz delivered remarks at a luncheon on Thursday to benefit the YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County — with the goal of empowering women.

Ilyasah Shabazz authored several historical novels and works to continue the legacy left by her parents. At the luncheon, Shabazz spoke about the importance of inspiring future generations of women.

“We want our children to know they’re worthy of self-love, that they’re worthy of quality education,” Shabazz said. “And that they’re worthy to participate in mainstream society — and the only way we are going to do this is when we come together and ensure that we are giving our children the proper values.”

All the funds that were raised at the luncheon will go toward the YWCA’s programs, which support women and families in need.