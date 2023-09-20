ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, one last rally to end violence in the city of Rochester.

Community members, law enforcement and advocates joined on Andrews Street and St. Paul Street in the city, denouncing the recent uptick in violent crime.

There have been five of these marches, and each time, the crowd seems to grow in size.

According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, there have been a little over 40 homicides this year in the city alone.

And when it comes to shootings in general, that number is closer to 200. Mayor Malik Evans enacted the city’s gun violence state of emergency last July.

It’s been renewed every month ever since.