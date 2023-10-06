ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new crosswalk is coming to Thurston Road in Rochester.

This follows an incident back in June, when six-year-old Ryan Grantham Jr., known as “Bear,” was struck and killed by a commercial truck on that street.

Community members filed a petition with Rochester City Council asking for pedestrian safety improvements. The Monroe County Department of Transportation has since completed a traffic study in the area, revealing concerns such as limited visibility and speeding.

They hope to correct those issues by creating a crosswalk between Hillendale Street and Sawyer Street. Pedestrian signs, and flashing lights will also be added.

Installation of the new crosswalk is set to finish by the end of fall.