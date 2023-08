ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is on the scene of an apparent house fire on Trust Street.

Crews were called to the area shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A News 8 photographer on the scene saw smoke billowing from the second floor.

Smoke billowing out of a home on trust street. Truck 6 and truck 3 here as fire crews work on putting out a fire on the second floor. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/chnzHfUBxk — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) August 11, 2023

Firefighters have not released any information about any potential injuries or a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.