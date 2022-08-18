ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street.

They were called there shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday. A News 8 crew at the scene saw at least one car with extensive damage leaning against a traffic light pole. Another damaged vehicle could be seen on the nearby sidewalk.

Police have not provided any information about any injuries, or the cause of the crash. Rochester police say New York State Police are investigating.

Roadways surrounding the Bay and N. Goodman intersection are closed for the investigation.

On scene of what appears to be a serious crash on the corner of Bay and N Goodman. Multiple agencies including RPD, state police, Irondequoit PD, and RFD are on scene. No word yet on injuries or cause of accident. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yV2VlOzy3E — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.