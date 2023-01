ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a building on the corner of Gorham Street at Martin Street in Rochester Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. Firefighters tell News 8 they found a large commercial dryer fire inside.

Investigators say no one was inside the building at the time. There is a significant amount of smoke damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

