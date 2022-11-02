Firefighters were called to a fire at a former hotel in Rochester Wednesday night.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire response at a former hotel in Rochester Wednesday night.

They were called to the former hotel on St. Paul Street near East Main Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Fire officials say they found a large amount of fire and heavy smoke on all floors inside, along with high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews ventilated the vacant building and addressed spot fires while searching for anyone who might be inside.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene late into the overnight hours.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. According to the RFD, investigators are looking into whether a fire earlier in the day at another vacant building across the street may be related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location