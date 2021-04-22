Shifting, difficult state guidelines: Corn Hill Arts Festival organizers explain why they canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the Corn Hill Art Festival say after months of discussing, and anticipating changing guidelines, they are closing the discussion for any plans at all this summer.

The festival has been going 53 years strong. It’s a two-day arts event that takes place on nine streets in the Corn Hill neighborhood, featuring live music stages, as well as over 300 local artists. Festival Chairperson Nick Howell says they can see up to 150,000 people in those two days.

A large concern that contributed to this decision, was not having enough time to plan ahead with ever-changing guidelines.

“Immediately last year we were thinking about 2021 and the beginning of this year, it was largely monitoring what was going on, recent guidelines,” Howell said. “It became a waiting game where we pushed a decision off as long as we could. In the end we faced the facts, drew a line in the sand that if we didn’t have any significant way to know if it would be possible or not we would pull the plug.”

He says planning the festival for the committees is a big game of coordinating all the parties, a huge amount of effort that goes into coordinating a safe festival as well as a festival that is fun.

Making decisions early is important he says, you have to have chess pieces in order early before making your final move.

The current guidelines from the state are also not feasible, he says.

“The numbers are going to change between now and July,” Howell said. “The current number is you can have 200 unvaccinated people or 500 vaccinated people, but you have to maintain a perimeter to house these people. Corn Hill being an open layout makes it difficult to secure a perimeter and monitor those coming in and out.”

Howell says it’s a matter of scaling, and keeping people safe in that enclosed area.

On Wednesday during Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing, officials announced the state would have updated guidance within the week pertaining to outdoor event capacity restrictions.

“Outdoors is safer than indoors, that is true,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If we do what we have to do, we do the vaccine, we’re safe as we get into the summer, I think we’re going to see more progress. It’s only if we do these things, so let’s stay sharp let’s say committed.”

“The guidance for outside has been increasing,” Mujica said. “We just did revisions for large arenas that we’re actually indoors and we expect to now follow that over the next week with revisions for the guidance to outdoor events. We are increasing the numbers outdoor, but this is largely tied to the number of people vaccinated and the infection rates and the testing in those areas, but we are increasing the amounts on the outdoor events.

For now, Howell says it’s onto 2022 plans. While these guidelines are expected to lift soon, it wasn’t soon enough.

“We are all trying to play a waiting game, and seeing as time goes on and more people get vaccinated or as the disease more under control, maybe restrictions will relax certain things to happen but more of us are coming to the realization that it’s not going to happen in time,” he said.

Howell did not comment on if there was anything about the guidelines he and other organizers would have changed.