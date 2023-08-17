ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club held a press conference Thursday alleging that the City of Rochester and Rochester Police Department’s plan to restructure the department would have a negative impact.

Union President Mike Mazzeo said he hadn’t had much dialogue with the city before holding a press conference to air his complaints.

“Our demand is simple,” Mazzeo said, “meet to discuss and negotiate the reorganization of the plan. Tell us why you think it will work and we can tell you why we have concerns.”

The City of Rochester says the plan was delayed at the explicit request of the union, and the union has postponed or declined multiple requests to meet about the plan over the past several weeks.

“The Locust Club has the opportunity to weigh in on the plan and the anticipated reassignments, but must come to the table and engage,” a statement from the city said.

According to the city, the RPD’s plan has been a year in the making. It would reorganize the department to address two issues: staffing shortages and trends in violence.

The city said the plan includes the creation of two new units, and will provide more flexibility in the assignment of officers to respond to calls for service.

The union said the plan would results in fewer officers working on the streets after dark, and those officers would not know where or what hours they would be working.

According to the city, the plan has not been finalized. News 8 has not seen any alleged draft of the plan.