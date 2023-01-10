ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Thursday’s shooting outside Franklin High School in Rochester, News 8 turned to RCSD’s student support services department to learn more about their continued plans to help students, staff and parents during this time.

As surveillance footage leaked of a gunman confronting a group of students outside Franklin High School last week, police say multiple shots rang out in their direction.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Tamara Sheppard serves as a social worker for RCSD. In more than a decade of experience there, she says relying on resources already in place remains critical.

“When we think of schools, we think of them being a safe place for students. For the most part, inside of the building is a safe place for them. For teachers, there is that added responsibility of needing to teach students, but then also being able to process with them some of the fears or concerns that it might bring up in them as well,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard says every school in the district is assigned a building crisis team, including school leaders, teachers, social workers and psychologists among others.

“We as a community have to be able to come together. It’s not just on the city school district or Franklin. It’s on the community as a whole to be able to say this is not something that we’re tolerating,” said Sheppard.

Madeline Funchess, an RCSD graduate, represents the Rochester chapter of Citizen Action of New York, a grassroots organization working for change.

“It is our job to give kids the tools to success, and they need us right now more than they have ever needed us,” said Funchess, “I’m not coming into this conversation with old ideas and old mentalities. Yes, somebody could have died. But the reality is, a lot of our kids are dying and mental health is taking a lot of our kids out.”

Sheppard adds remote support teams continue their work with the Franklin High community and the district as a whole.

“We have to be able to show that if we don’t accept it, if we don’t tolerate it, if we don’t make this the norm, then, we’ll be able to move forward in a more positive direction. It’s going to be that village approach. It definitely takes a village,” said Sheppard.

Citizen Action of New York also invites RCSD parents to reach out to its Rochester chapter. For more information on the resources the group provides, visit their website.

Neither RCSD nor the Rochester Police Department have been able to identify the suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing.