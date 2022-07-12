ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board’s suspended executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester Monday, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times leading up to his ouster.

“Board members have been operating in such secrecy that it has rendered their operations illegal,” Dwyer Reynolds wrote in a statement sent out Tuesday. “My suspension was the result of at least six Board meetings that were intentionally kept hidden from the public and the agency’s own employees.”

According to the court documents, which can be read in full below, the minutes for the May 12 meeting in which the PAB decided to place Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave contain no mention of any vote to do so.

Dwyer Reynolds claims the board’s special committee has continued to meet behind closed doors, holding no public meetings since his suspension. He claims the PAB has also broken the law by going into executive session without adequately recording the reason why or any votes taken while behind closed doors.

“These violations were not minor, one-off mistakes,” Dwyer Reynolds wrote. “The select Board members who orchestrated these violations knew what they were doing, did it over and over, and did so in ways that had major ramifications for the PAB.”

News 8 has reached out to the PAB for comment. This article will be updated as soon as the board responds.

This is a developing update. Check back for updates.

