ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a normal summer night for D1 college football athlete SherRon Davis.

He was home for break, spending time with some of his friends. But moments later, he was being driven to the hospital after being hit by gunfire.

SherRon’s mother, Malikah Davis, remembers the moment she got the phone call from her son’s friend who said SherRon was in the hospital. It was just after midnight on May 26.

“He just kept saying, ‘SherRon got hit, SherRon got hit.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean SherRon got hit?’ He’s like, ‘he’s at the hospital. He got shot,” Davis recalls. “At this point, I just want to know what hospital my baby at, so we get in the car, me and his dad, I’m hyperventilating. I can’t concentrate. This is my baby.”

Once at the hospital, Davis said it was at least an hour before they were allowed inside due to COVID protocols. Once inside, they learned the extent of SherRon’s injuries.

“He was hit two times. One in his head, that fractured his skull, and one in his shoulder that fractured his arm,” Davis said. “Both bullets are still there, unfortunately. He has complete loss of hearing on his right side and fractured bones inside his ear canal.”







SherRon, who is 20-years-old, was in the back parking lot at East High School when he was struck by gunfire. He had been with a few friends, but his family says SherRon was not the intended target.

“It was a fight that broke out and the boy who lost the fight got mad and started just shooting in random directions. My son got in this car to leave and he was hit, unfortunately,” Davis said.

SherRon spent two nights in the hospital before being released. He’s now out, spending his college summer break going through surgeries and recovering from his injuries.

“The only thing I think it’s really impacting is my ear. It’s a loud ringing that’s constant. So watching TV, I probably got to turn the TV up a lot. I’m probably asking, ‘huh?’ a lot, because I can’t really hear sometimes,” SherRon said.

While SherRon believes he will be able to push through, there’s still uncertainty for the college football receiver from Marist College.

“I haven’t even put a helmet on. So really, the only thing I’m worried about is putting the helmet back on with the bullet in my ear,” SherRon said. “Once I get back out there, I plan on doing PT stuff, just getting my range of motion back and strengthening back up. I’m looking forward to the journey.”







But the Davis family says the effects of being a gun violence victim are far more than just physical ones.

“I think the first week, I was kind of still in shock. I think I was just happy to be here still,” SherRon said. “But after that, it started to kick in a little bit more. I kind of get angry here and there, but I try not to think about it sometimes.”

Davis said her family is still dealing with the mental effects of the shooting, especially SherRon’s 14-year-old sister who idolizes her older brother.

“She’s still devastated. She’s still dealing with the effects of that, having to go to school, everybody asking you what happened, things of that sort, that kind of takes her back to that night when all I could tell her was, ‘your brother got shot,’” Davis said.

“It’s hard living in this community in this day and age because you have to worry about so much when they child walks out that door.”

While the Davis family is grateful SherRon’s life wasn’t taken that night, they’re also aware that for so many Rochester families, it ends differently. They are pleading with the community to stop the violence.

“Put yourself in that family shoes,” Davis said. “What if it happened to your family? What if it happened to you and you had to leave your child behind? You had to leave your mom behind? You wouldn’t be able to handle it, so don’t put that type of stress, that type of sadness, onto another family.”

So far this year, 29 people in Rochester have been murdered. Davis said the gun violence in the city is senseless.

“Things can be solved in so many different ways instead of picking up a gun,” Davis said. “This gun violence out here is just senseless, it’s unnecessary, and it’s crazy. We are losing our babies every day.”

While SherRon plans to head back to college in July to start physical therapy, his family is dealing with a swarm of medical bills, many of which aren’t covered by insurance.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family and has already brought in close to $7,000.

“Everybody shows so much love, I was so surprised,” Davis said. “It showed me how much my child is loved in this community. A lot of people came out and showed us exactly how much they care about him and what they mean to him.”

SherRon says people are still reaching out every day to check in on him and it feels great. But he also has a message for the community as he heads back to college:

“All I really got to say is stay out the way, stay safe. Don’t do anything you don’t need to do, don’t get in trouble. Make smart decisions. Life’s about decisions,” SherRon said.

You can support the Davis family by clicking here.