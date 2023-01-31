ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The building structure at 27 Hancock Street that was the scene of a fatal house fire is listed as having several property issues and outstanding balances for services, such as water and taxes.

62 Code Enforcement violations are listed for the property, according to the City of Rochester’s record search map, and confirmed via phone call. The current fine balance is listed as $300, with the most recent invoices noted in fall of 2021.

Public records also show there is a current outstanding water bill of $420.29, listing the due date as January 13, 2023 and a penalty of $12.61. The bill previously hadn’t been paid since 2017.

Additionally, there is no Certificate of Occupancy found for the property, nor any records of units recently passing a lead test.

Purchased in 2012 for $105,000, the owner is named Ugar Ozturkoglu. This name is also listed as owning properties at 101-102 Vasser Street in the city, which also lists several violations for those locations. In a phone conversation, the City of Rochester confirms this is the same owner at 27 Hancock St., with officials saying that the owner has been “unreachable.”

According to officials, the City of Rochester had been “actively looking into” the property to decide a course of action, saying it was nearing a threshold of passing the case to the law department.

News 8 is expecting to learn greater details about what those criteria entail in an interview with Dana Miller, Director of Business and Housing Development.

Additionally, there are several thousand dollars due in back taxes; $17,716.75 to be exact (which includes amount due for 3/2023). There were also three years of tax liens on the property from 2019-2021 (and an additional lien in 2011).

Last fall, the City of Rochester hired additional code enforcement officers and a housing attorney in an effort to address ongoing housing issues.