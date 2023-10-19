ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cobbs Hill Reservoir is in the final stages of seeing a refreshed look!

According to the City of Rochester, the Reservoir was drained for cleaning and maintenance.

(Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

They added the roof of the Gatehouse building was replaced. So, the next step for the crews is to begin sweeping algae and leaves from the base of the reservoir bowl that forms on the floor of the concrete slab.

This is the first time that maintenance has taken place on the Cobbs Hill Reservoir since 2014 as part of a capital improvement project. Cleanup is anticipated to be completed in the coming days.

After cleanup is completed, the City of Rochester says it will take between 30 to 45 days to refill the reservoir, which is 17 acres.

The City said there will be no impact to the public when the refill takes place, as it will be sourced from Hemlock Lake. They added both the Cobbs and Highland Park Reservoirs store water to be immediately available for use in an emergency.