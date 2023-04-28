ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get the engines going, Bishop Kearney High School and the Bonadio Group are coming together to give people quite the ride on Friday.

You’ll have the chance to view more than 70 classic and unique cars at ArtisanWorks on Blossom Road in Rochester.

The vehicles are part of 1970 Bishop Kearney graduate Gerald Archibald’s private collection. He says the inspiration behind this exhibit is makes it special.

“Lewis Perticone founded ArtisanWorks about 25 years ago. He called me up about 15 years ago,” Archibald said. “Lewis is the inspiration, he’s the visionary. As I was collecting cars, he said ‘Why don’t we do a 50s and 60s theme?’ And he came up with the idea of Mel’s Diner from American Graffiti. So we have mostly 50s, 60s, and a few 70s in the section of the museum.”

The third annual ‘Cars on Parade’ fundraising event is Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event support tuition assistance for Bishop Kearney students.

The full list of cars on display is below:

Bricklin Car Museum Inventory:

1975 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible (rust orange)

1964 Ford Thunderbird Convertible (white)

1963 Chrysler 300 Convertible (teal)

1962 Chrysler Newport Convertible (white)

1968 Oldsmobile 98 Convertible (blue)

1984 Cadillac the Invictas Hearse

1934 Ford V8 Sedan (black)

1949 Ford Custom Convertible (dark maroon)

1940 Cadillac LaSalle Sedan (black)

1950 Pontiac Silver Streak 8 (red)

1931 Chevrolet Coupe hard top (navy blue, and black with yellow rims)

1920s Velie Camper Truck (black and maroon)

1931 Chevrolet Coupe Convertible (blue and black, with red rims)

1929 Ford Model A Convertible (black)

1928 Ford Model A Convertible (blue and black with yellow rims)

1931 Ford Sedan (black and maroon)

1929 Ford Model T Convertible (black)

1920s Ford Race Car (black and red)

1954 MG TF Convertible (yellow)

1966 Oldsmobile Starfire (white)

1959 Ford Thunderbird (white)

1979 Jaguar XJ-12L sedan (white)

1968 Daimler sedan (red)

1974 Toyota Bricklin (red)

1981 DMC DeLorean (silver)

1942 Dodge M-6/WC-55 Army Truck (green)

1963 Ford Galaxie SLP (black)

2002 Ford Taurus Race Car driven by Rusty Wallace

1929 Ford Model T Bucket Hot Rod (red)

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible (teal)

1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Limo (navy blue)

1989 Chevrolet B6P Trolley Bus (red, tan, and green)

1996 Dragster

1974 Corvette Stingray T-top (orange)

1972 Mercedes Benz Kit Car (gray and black)

1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 T-top (orange)

2002 Pontiac Trans Am Convertible (yellow)

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible (red)

1964 Ford Mustang (rust orange)

1981 CMC Checker Special Taxicab (yellow)

Mel’s Diner Car Inventory: