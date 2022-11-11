ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city of Rochester is presenting new opportunities for potential homeowners with its Buy-the-Block program, and the deadline to take part is fast approaching.

The program is exclusively for folks looking to be first-time homeowners. Currently, six affordable and energy-efficient single-family homes are being built (with an additional 18 to come in 2023) for the program.

Carol Wheeler, Manager of Housing for the City of Rochester, explains the time to get in on the program is now.

“The city of Rochester is really excited about this opportunity because it gives us an opportunity to uplift Northeast Rochester. This is an awesome opportunity where individuals can become a homeowner as well as build wealth. And that’s what’s so very important about this program,” Wheeler said. “The deadline for applications for this first phase is November 15. And so, we’re looking forward to people applying by that deadline. But if not, there’s still an opportunity for them once other homes get started in the spring.”

President of the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership Theodora Finn said the idea of the program is to offer a range of types, styles, and sizes to meet different household needs.

“There are some fully accessible ranch options that are being provided and then we have two-story full basement options. Sizes range from about 13,150 square feet to 1700 square feet, and these homes have a lot of amenities. They all have full porches and detached garages. They’re highly energy efficient and include a full package of energy-efficient appliances, and all-electric heat pump heating and cooling systems,” Finn said.

While the program is providing an important step in homeownership, it also helps assists folks with wealth building according to Wheeler.

“It is also a fulfillment of one of the goals included in the housing quality Task Force, which calls for increasing the supply of quality housing in the Rochester area. And also, it is an opportunity for us to gather partners to uplift this neighborhood,” Wheeler said.

Applications are available online through the city’s website. The deadline to apply for this round of homes is November 15th.