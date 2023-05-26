ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says there’s a need for lifeguards in the area, and he now has a plan to address the issue — a pay raise.

Evans says they currently have 15 seasonal lifeguards, they need 32.

The new wage for an entry level lifeguard at city pools and Durand Eastman Beach will be $20 an hour, up from the $15.50 to $17.50 range last year.

Evans says if you’re not yet certified, there’s no need to worry.

“The City is offering a special weeklong certification session,” Evans said. “The training begins Monday June 12 and runs through June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.”

Lifeguard classes are free for city residents, and $75 for those living outside the limits.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old, but you have to be 16 or older to work at the beach. Those interested can find more information here.