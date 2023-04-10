ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced plans Monday to repair and restore some of the Frederick Douglass statues originally made for the 2018 “Year of Douglass” celebration.

According to the city, the statues have already stood for two years longer than originally planned. They have been subject to wear and tear due to their outdoor placement. They have also repeatedly been vandalized over the years since their installation.

Of the 14 statues created by Rochester artist Olivia Kim, the city acquired 10. Kim will lead the repairs, then the statues will be moved to new indoor locations. The city named Rochester City Hall, the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County, and the Aqueduct Building as a few of the statues’ future homes.

The statues will first be moved to an indoor location for evaluation. The city said a timeline for repairs and reinstallation would be available at a later date.