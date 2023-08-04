The City of Rochester reached a settlement after a man sued for getting hit by a garbage truck (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester settled a lawsuit against a man who was hit by a garbage truck back in 2018.

According to the city, they have agreed to settle the lawsuit made by Craig Levin and his family in the amount of $11 million.

The incident occurred in December 2018 in the area of East Avenue and Chestnut Street. The driver of the truck turned left from East Ave. onto Chestnut St. The truck then hit Levin, who was crossing Chestnut St. at that time.

Levin was in guarded condition when he was taken to the hospital. He filed a lawsuit in April 2019 and claimed he suffered injuries to his arm, leg, and brain.

The city told News 8 that they determined this was the best resolution to this incident.