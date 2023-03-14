ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has responded to the Main Street Armory’s claims regarding the venue’s denial of an entertainment license after the fatal crowd surge at the armory.

The Main Street Armory first released a statement in response to the order over the weekend, saying that owner Scott Donaldson’s attorney requested the meeting be adjourned until later in the week due to an ongoing legal matter, but the request was dismissed.

The City of Rochester said that they accommodated Donaldson’s initial request for rescheduling, however, they denied the attorney’s request to reschedule. The city explained that they couldn’t postpone the meeting again due to how serious the situation is, which resulted in the venue’s license getting denied.

On Sunday, March 5, a third victim passed away from the injuries she sustained in the crowd surge. The Main Street Armory expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the three victims and those that were impacted by the incident.