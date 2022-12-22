Editor’s Note: The streamed press conference will be available for viewing on this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans announced he will be declaring a state of emergency for the City of Rochester following a water main break Thursday night and ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

Mayor Evans said that this state of emergency will be declared due to residents losing water due to the water main break and any anticipated power outages for the upcoming winter storm.

In addition, the Rochester City School District announced that schools and buildings will be closed on Friday due to the boil water advisory.

On Thursday, city officials issued a boil water advisory for a huge portion of Rochester after a water main broke in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street. City officials warn residents to bring water to a rolling boil for tasks including washing hands, eating and drinking, brushing teeth, and making ice.

Richard Perrin, the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services, explains that the aging, 36-inch water main was pumping around 35,000 gallons of water per minute. He confirmed crews were able to get the break under control and said that water was restored to all residents and businesses.

Perrin also said that the Department of Health approved a sampling plan that should be done rather soon — provided all the samples come out clean, the boil water advisory will be lifted. Until then, officials urge residents to follow the boil water advisory.

“The typical microbes we’d be concerned about are bacteria, viruses, and other pollutants. The primary health risks are related to gastrointestinal illnesses,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza. “If we follow the boil water advisory, which will be in effect until Saturday, we anticipate no real problems.”

“I believe in teachable moments,” Mayor Evans said. “That water main was 125 years old. We just had a bipartisan, infrastructure bill that was passed. That is an example of why the City of Rochester and County of Monroe needs to make sure we get a good, sizable chunk of that.”

Due to anticipated weather conditions on Friday, all Monroe County office buildings — including the Department of Motor Vehicles — will be closed to the public and non-essential employees.

“I know this is gonna be tough, this is a holiday weekend,” Bello said. “I want to extend my thanks to our First Responders who are going to be working through the weekend.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello urges residents to avoid unnecessary travel. He also added that power outages are expected, and residents should be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time.

Bello added if you lose power and your situation is life-threatening to call 911 and to report non-life-threatening power outages to RG&E.

Emergency Management officials said the first winter storm front is expected to come between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday — residents should expect to see dropping temperatures and strong winds between 50-60 mph.

