The “RFPs” are for the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, the City of Rochester announced that they are looking to sell two parking garages: the Court Street and Washington Square garages.

The city said in a statement that one of the conditions of the sales would be to keep parking rates the same until June 2025. Prospective buyers will also have to provide plans on parking rates, and long-term maintenance.

The city says the “requests for proposals” (RFP) can be sent in until November 29 to Rochester’s Neighborhood and Business Development, and would be subject to City Council approval. Target transfer dates would be between late 2022 and early 2023, according to the city.

Additionally, the city of Rochester says that two proposals for purchase are currently being reviewed for the East End and Mortimer garages.

“We are moving forward with divesting ourselves of the business of owning and operating parking garages,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans in a statement. “Selling these garages and getting them back on the tax rolls allows us to direct our resources to other projects in the community.”

More information on the garages provided by the city:

The Court Street Parking Garage, built in 1996 consists of a six-floor parking structure with 1,001 parking spaces and 4 EV charging stations/ports. The Garage is located on a 1.13-acre parcel located in downtown Rochester.

The Washington Square Parking Garage, located at 250 S. Clinton Avenue was built in 1989 and consists of a six-floor parking structure with 1,253 parking spaces and 4 EV charging stations. It is walking distance from Geva Theater, St. Mary’s Church, Manhattan Square Park, The Rochester Model Railroad Club, and ESL Federal Credit Union headquarters building.

Check back with News 8 as we update this developing story.