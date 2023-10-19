ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may be a little early for most of us to think about snowfall, but the City of Rochester is getting a head start on the upcoming season.

Karen Saint Aubin, the city’s director of operations, says they’re hiring snow plow drivers and other team members year-round. While the need for snow plow drivers is often well publicized, Saint Aubin says they need help at all times of the year.

“We’re starting to get a little taste of this cooler weather,” she said. “The leaves are gonna start coming down. When they get cold and wet and icy, they become hazards. You know, we’re looking for safety.”

As those leaves start falling they’ll need crew members to clean them up. To apply you can go to city hall and pick up a paper application, or you can go online. The city also provides resources to help applicants obtain a commercial driver’s license.