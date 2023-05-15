ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester extended its Gun Violence State of Emergency for a tenth time Monday.

The proclamation was first signed by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on July 21, 2022. It has been renewed every 30 days since then.

According to the mayor’s office, there have been 64 shooting victims and 14 homicides in the City of Rochester in 2023 as of May 15. That’s compared to 339 victims and 76 homicides in all of 2022.

The Gun Violence State of Emergency now runs through June 14.

