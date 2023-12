ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester once again extended its Gun Violence State of Emergency.

The order was first enacted in July, 2022, giving Mayor Malik Evans broader powers to “protect life and property and to bring the emergency under control,” the city said at the time.

There were 339 shooting victims and 76 homicides in Rochester in 2022, according to the city. Those numbers are down to 277 and 56 so far in 2023, a decrease of 18% and 26%, respectively.