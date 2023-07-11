ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to forecasted high temperatures, the City of Rochester announced that they are enacting another cool sweep for residents.

City officials said that residents will not only be able to cool off at Durand Eastman Park, but they will also be able to use the City’s air-conditioned libraries and R-Centers, spray parks, and public pools.

Each of the spray parks and spray features will be open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and all R-Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Individual library hours can be found on the Rochester Public Library’s website.

More information about how to stay safe during extreme heat can be found on the American Red Cross’s website.

